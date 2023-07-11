Midday on Sports: All things Orioles and baseball

Something magic has indeed been happening at Camden Yards this season, and in major league parks throughout North America, wherever the Baltimore Orioles are playing. After several long, arduous years of “re-building” the Os have performed like their teams of yesteryear that longtime fans remember with such wistful affection.

The O's are in second place, just two games behind the AL East leader, the Tampa Bay Rays. They won five games in a row heading into the All Star break. Excitement about the team hasn’t been this high in a long, long time.

Joining Tom to talk about the Orioles and their prospects for the second half of the season are Jon Meoli, the Orioles columnist for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

And Jerry Coleman, co-host of the Adam Jones podcast, from the Baltimore Banner.

