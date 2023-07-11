© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday on Sports: All things Orioles and baseball

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published July 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
Jon Meoli, Baltimore Banner Orioles Columnist and Jerry Coleman, Co-Host of The Adam Jones Podcast at The Baltimore Banner
Courtesy of The Baltimore Banner
/
Jon Meoli, Baltimore Banner Orioles Columnist and Jerry Coleman, Co-Host of The Adam Jones Podcast at The Baltimore Banner

Something magic has indeed been happening at Camden Yards this season, and in major league parks throughout North America, wherever the Baltimore Orioles are playing. After several long, arduous years of “re-building” the Os have performed like their teams of yesteryear that longtime fans remember with such wistful affection.

The O's are in second place, just two games behind the AL East leader, the Tampa Bay Rays. They won five games in a row heading into the All Star break. Excitement about the team hasn’t been this high in a long, long time.

Joining Tom to talk about the Orioles and their prospects for the second half of the season are Jon Meoli, the Orioles columnist for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

And Jerry Coleman, co-host of the Adam Jones podcast, from the Baltimore Banner.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaySportsBaltimore OriolesBaseball
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre