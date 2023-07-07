© 2023 WYPR
Rousuck's Review: "1776" rethinks U.S. history at the Kennedy Center

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
1776 Actors left-right: Gisela Adisa as John Adams, Nancy Anderson as Thomas Jefferson and Liz Mikel as Benjamin
Credit: Joan Marcus
/
1776 Actors left-right: Gisela Adisa as John Adams, Nancy Anderson as Thomas Jefferson and Liz Mikel as Benjamin

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuckwho joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland-DC's regional stage.

Today she spotlights "1776" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. where the directors took a very different approach to diverse and multicultural casting.

"1776" continues at the Kennedy Center until July 16.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
