Rousuck's Review: "1776" rethinks U.S. history at the Kennedy Center

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland-DC's regional stage.

Today she spotlights "1776" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. where the directors took a very different approach to diverse and multicultural casting.

"1776" continues at the Kennedy Center until July 16.

