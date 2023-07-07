Movies: Tom Cruise's mission to save cinema, again

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends, with our regular movie aficionados, Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post.

This month they discuss Tom Cruise and the summer blockbuster season, the death of actor Alan Arkin and popular films on streaming services.

Also, we discuss Wes Anderson's latest film, "Asteroid City," and a new movie from director and writer Celine Song, "Past Lives."

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.