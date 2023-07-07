© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Movies: Tom Cruise's mission to save cinema, again

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 7, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Asteroid City is directed by Wes Anderson, and produced by studios Focus Features and Indian Paintbrush.
Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions
/
Asteroid City is directed by Wes Anderson, and produced by studios Focus Features and Indian Paintbrush.

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends, with our regular movie aficionados, Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post.

This month they discuss Tom Cruise and the summer blockbuster season, the death of actor Alan Arkin and popular films on streaming services.

Also, we discuss Wes Anderson's latest film, "Asteroid City," and a new movie from director and writer Celine Song, "Past Lives."

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMidday at the MoviesSenator Theatre
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
