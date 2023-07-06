© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Wesley Lowery explores "American Whitelash" and hate crimes uptick

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Courtesy publisher.
Wesley Lowery book "American Backlash"

Wesley Lowery, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former correspondent for the Washington Post, Boston Globe and CBS news, has written a thoughtful, imaginative and sobering book about the rise of white nationalist violence.

While violence against people of color has long been a staple of the American story, Lowery examines the pernicious increase in racial violence since the years of the Obama presidency.

The new book is American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress.

He explores about a half dozen incidents of racial violence all over the country in which people of color were brutally and fatally attacked, illuminating and honoring the suffering of the victims and those close to them, and chronicling why the perpetrators carried out these heinous acts.

Photo by Antoine Lyers.
Photo by Antoine Lyers.
Wesley Lowery, author of "American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and The Cost of Progress," and newly-named associate professor at American University.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBooksrace
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes