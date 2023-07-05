© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Reviewing a consequential week of opinions from the Supreme Court

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 5, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
The Supreme Court is seen under a clearing sky, Friday, June 30, 2023, after case decisions were announced in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
/
AP
The Supreme Court is seen under a clearing sky, Friday, June 30, 2023, after case decisions were announced in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court released a flurry of opinions, including rulings changing the landscape of higher education, LGBTQ rights, and loan relief to tens of millions of American students. In the weeks before, the court issued rulings on immigration, native American rights, voting rights, environmental protection, and other issues.

Today, an overview of the court’s decisions. Some were expected, while others surprised the public and court observers alike.

Kim Wehle, law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, joins Tom. She is the author of three excellent books. Her latest is , How to Think Like a Lawyer--And Why: A Common-Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
