Reviewing a consequential week of opinions from the Supreme Court

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court released a flurry of opinions, including rulings changing the landscape of higher education, LGBTQ rights, and loan relief to tens of millions of American students. In the weeks before, the court issued rulings on immigration, native American rights, voting rights, environmental protection, and other issues.

Today, an overview of the court’s decisions. Some were expected, while others surprised the public and court observers alike.

Kim Wehle, law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, joins Tom. She is the author of three excellent books. Her latest is , How to Think Like a Lawyer--And Why: A Common-Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas.

