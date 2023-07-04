"The Black Cell" by Dr. Wendy Shaia imagines a dystopian Baltimore

(This conversation was originally broadcast on September 30, 2022)

Today on Midday, conversations with two novelists who have written books about racial inequality, liberation and integration. They are very different stories, but they are both insightful, provocative, and compelling.

We begin with Dr. Wendy Shaia, who serves on the faculty of the University of MD School of Social Work, and as the Executive Director of the Social Work Community Outreach Service. For years, she’s done anti-racism work, and she’s written numerous scholarly articles.

Her first novel is set in Baltimore in 2024. It imagines a secret organization of Black men and women who train and organize for armed resistance to white supremacy. It is part dystopian fiction, and part ripped from the headlines. Part Wakanda and part Consent Decree. Part Black Panther Movement and part Unite the Right.

It's called The Black Cell, and it’s been chosen as a finalist in the 2022 American Fiction Awards.

