Naima Coster's "What's Mine and Yours"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 4, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Novelist Naima Coster's latest work has been selected by Maryuland Humanities as this year's One Maryland One Book. (cover credit Grand Central Publishing/photo by Sylvie Rosokoff)

(This conversation was originally broadcast on September 30, 2022.)

Tom's guest is Naima Coster, the author of the New York Times best seller, What’s Mine and Yours, which has been chosen by Maryland Humanities as 2022's One Maryland One BookThis program allows Marylanders all over the state to read the same book and have the opportunity to talk about it with other readers, and with the author.

Naima Coster’s novel explores the dynamics of family and community, and the divisions that course through the lives of sisters and their circle, in a story that pivots from North Carolina to California, France, and elsewhere.

Naima Coster was in Maryland in October, engaging readers across the state about What’s Mine and Yours. 

She joined Tom on Zoom from New York before her trip.

A reminder that because our show was pre-recorded, we can’t take any new calls or comments.

Midday Books race
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
