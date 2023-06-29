Secretary of Juvenile Services on helping youth have a safe summer

Tom's first guest today is the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, Vincent Schiraldi.

Schiraldi came to Maryland after four decades in New York, at the New York City Dept of Corrections, and as a researcher at Columbia University. Known as a juvenile justice reformer, he oversees the agency that operates juvenile detention centers, and runs programs for at risk youth.

Schiraldi joins Midday to discuss his plans for the agency and their goals for the Safe Summer initiative.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

