Secretary of Juvenile Services on helping youth have a safe summer

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Vincent Schiraldi, Secretary of Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services
Joe Andrucyk
/
Vincent Schiraldi, Secretary of Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services

Tom's first guest today is the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, Vincent Schiraldi.

Schiraldi came to Maryland after four decades in New York, at the New York City Dept of Corrections, and as a researcher at Columbia University. Known as a juvenile justice reformer, he oversees the agency that operates juvenile detention centers, and runs programs for at risk youth.

Schiraldi joins Midday to discuss his plans for the agency and their goals for the Safe Summer initiative.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
