Sportswriter Sally Jenkins looks to athletes for vital life lessons

In the introduction to her fascinating new book, Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins writes, “I've never known a winner, not one, who wasn't irritated by the lame idea that they were God-kissed with fortunate gifts.”

The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life. is a rumination on why athletic icons have risen to the top of their respective sports, and what lessons can be learned that can benefit the rest of us in our respective personal and professional pursuits.

Jenkins comes to see hard work and strategic thinking, rather than latent talent, as the crucial quality to an athlete's success.

During her long career as a sports columnist and feature writer at the Washington Post, Jenkins was twice nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and was a winner of the Red Smith Award for Outstanding Contributions to Sports Journalism.

She has covered 10 Olympic games, and countless games in other sports in between. As she covered these events, Jenkins has had a front row seat to observe some of the world’s most elite athletes and coaches.

