The Red Line is back. Is the project feasible or a fantasy?

In 2015, Former Gov. Larry Hogan made the controversial decision to cancel the Red Line. The state had already spent $300 million developing the east-west transit project.

Calling it a “boondoggle,” Hogan returned $900 million to the federal government and spent the state portion of Red Line funds on roads in rural jurisdictions. Hogan was one of a group of governors to cancel federally funded mass transit projects.

But now there is a new governor in office. Gov. Wes Moore called Hogan’s decision “almost disqualifiable,” and earlier this month, Moore acted on a campaign promise to revive the Red Line with a high profile announcement and an injection of urgency.

So, what will a reimagined Red Line look like?

Midday's guests for today's transportation discussion are Brian O’Malley, the President and CEO of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, Audrey McFarlane, the Dean Julius Isaacson Professor of Law at the University of Baltimore School of Law and Pamela Wood, who covers state politics for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

(Left to right) Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood, University of Baltimore Law School professor Audrey McFarlane and Brian O'Malley, CEO and President of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

