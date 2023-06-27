© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The Red Line is back. Is the project feasible or a fantasy?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published June 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Almost eight years to the day that his predecessor canceled it, Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday he’ll resurrect the Red Line project in Baltimore — fulfilling a promise he made when he successfully campaigned for Governor last year. Photo by Matt Bush/WYPR.
Matt Bush/WYPR
/
Almost eight years to the day that his predecessor canceled it, Maryland Gov. Moore announced he is seeking to resurrect the Red Line project in Baltimore.

In 2015, Former Gov. Larry Hogan made the controversial decision to cancel the Red Line. The state had already spent $300 million developing the east-west transit project.

Calling it a “boondoggle,” Hogan returned $900 million to the federal government and spent the state portion of Red Line funds on roads in rural jurisdictions. Hogan was one of a group of governors to cancel federally funded mass transit projects.

But now there is a new governor in office. Gov. Wes Moore called Hogan’s decision “almost disqualifiable,” and earlier this month, Moore acted on a campaign promise to revive the Red Line with a high profile announcement and an injection of urgency.

So, what will a reimagined Red Line look like?

Midday's guests for today's transportation discussion are Brian O’Malley, the President and CEO of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, Audrey McFarlane, the Dean Julius Isaacson Professor of Law at the University of Baltimore School of Law and Pamela Wood, who covers state politics for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

(Left to right) Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood, University of Baltimore Law School professor Audrey McFarlane and Brian O'Malley, CEO and President of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance.
(Left to right) Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood, University of Baltimore Law School professor Audrey McFarlane and Brian O'Malley, CEO and President of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsTransportationPublic transitRed Line
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre