A local and national look at the rights of transgender Americans

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published June 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
Gov Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore at Pride Reception after signing executive order to protect gender affirming care.
Courtesy of the Maryland Governor's Office.
/
Gov. Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore at Pride Reception after signing executive order to protect gender affirming care.

Pride parades took place throughout the country over the weekend, including in Baltimore.

Local leaders who attended the Baltimore event included Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott.

Scott marked the occasion by signing a bill protecting LGBTQ+ individuals regardless of HIV or AIDS status, other characteristics or association with people who have those characteristics and status. The bill also prohibits the use of incorrect pronouns for people in employment, education, housing and other settings.

The Baltimore ordinance stands in stark contrast to laws that are being introduced and passed across the country that restrict, rather than protect, the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

Today on our show, we will survey legislation here in Maryland and around the country that is targeted towards transgender citizens.

Midday's guests include Dr. Devon Ojeda of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

But first, Tom is joined by long-time advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Sen. Mary Washington. She represents District 43 in the General Assembly, which includes parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Margo Quinlan and Jamie Grace Alexander, organizers with the Trans Rights Advocacy Coalition in Baltimore, join our panel, as well.

Clockwise from upper left, Mary Washington, Margo Quinlan, Jamie Grace and Dr. Devon Ojeda.
(Clockwise from upper left) State Sen. Mary Washington, Margo Quinlan, Jamie Grace Alexander and Dr. Devon Ojeda.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

