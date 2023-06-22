© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review of "The World Goes Round" at Everyman Theatre

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
The cast of World Goes 'Round, (left-right) Kevin S. McAllister, Natascia Diaz, Salome B. Smith, Karen Vincent and Harris Milgrim.
Teresa Castracane
/
The cast of World Goes 'Round, (left-right) Kevin S. McAllister, Natascia Diaz, Salome B. Smith, Karen Vincent and Harris Milgrim.

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the mid-Atlantic regional stage.

“The World Goes ’Round” is a musical revue, a collection of songs. It isn’t a new show, but this production has made some changes. The ArtsCentric production of The World Goes ‘Round is at the Everyman Theater in Baltimore until July 2nd.

Teresa Castracane
/

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

