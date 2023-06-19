Juneteenth: A look at Black history's past and present

Happy Holiday and welcome to this Juneteenth edition of Midday. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the measure that established this date as the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday.

Tom begins today's show on Juneteenth in a conversation about Black history's past and present with Brandi Collins-Dexter. She’s the associate director of research at the Technology and Social Change Project (TaSC) housed in the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. She’s also the author of Black Skinhead: Reflections on Blackness and Our Political Future. Before joining the leadership team at the Shorenstein Center, she was the Senior Campaign Director at Color of Change.

Brandi joined Tom in studio.