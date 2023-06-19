© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Juneteenth: A look at Black history's past and present

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published June 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT
A person reaches for a celebrate Juneteenth sign during a Juneteenth parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in East Point, Ga.
Brynn Anderson/AP
/
AP
Happy Holiday and welcome to this Juneteenth edition of Midday.  In 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the measure that established this date as the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday.

Tom begins today's show on Juneteenth in a conversation about Black history's past and present with Brandi Collins-Dexter. She’s the associate director of research at the Technology and Social Change Project (TaSC) housed in the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. She’s also the author of Black Skinhead: Reflections on Blackness and Our Political Future. Before joining the leadership team at the Shorenstein Center, she was the Senior Campaign Director at Color of Change.

Brandi joined Tom in studio.

Brandi Collins-Dexter Photo Courtesy Mollye Miller
/

Juneteenth
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre