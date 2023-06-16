The tug of war over Baltimore city's $4.4 billion budget

The Baltimore City Council approved the city’s $4.4 billion budget on Wednesday. The council exercised its new power to make amendments to Mayor Brandon Scott’s spending proposals.

City councilmembers put their stamp on the fiscal 2024 city budget by canceling some items proposed by Mayor Brandon Scott in order to fund projects of their own. The Council withheld money for the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, boosted the Fire Department and cut some city positions that had been vacant for some time.

Emily Sullivan covers City Hall for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner. She joins Tom in Studio A to talk about the process, and the result.

Midday guest host Emily Sullivan covers all things City Hall for the Baltimore Banner. (Banner photo)

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.