© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

What you need to know for your next trip to the beach this summer

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
The beaches of Ocean City, Maryland, are a popular destination during the Summer months.
Rachel Smith Photography
/
The beaches of Ocean City, Maryland, are a popular destination during the Summer months.

Students in Baltimore City and Baltimore County public schools have one more day of school before their summer vacations begin.

If the businesses in Ocean City have their way, many of those students and their families will head to the beach at some point this summer. With COVID fears fading, hopes are high that this will be a banner year for beach goers and the businesses that rely on them.

Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan to share the latest news from Maryland's most popular beachside destination, plus his tips for your next summer trip to the coast.

Mayor Richard Meehan has led Ocean City as Mayor since 2006, following 14 years as City Council President.
Via OceancityMD.gov
/
Mayor Richard Meehan has led Ocean City as Mayor since 2006, following 14 years as City Council President.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsOcean CityBeach
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes