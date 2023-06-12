What you need to know for your next trip to the beach this summer

Students in Baltimore City and Baltimore County public schools have one more day of school before their summer vacations begin.

If the businesses in Ocean City have their way, many of those students and their families will head to the beach at some point this summer. With COVID fears fading, hopes are high that this will be a banner year for beach goers and the businesses that rely on them.

Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan to share the latest news from Maryland's most popular beachside destination, plus his tips for your next summer trip to the coast.

Via OceancityMD.gov / Mayor Richard Meehan has led Ocean City as Mayor since 2006, following 14 years as City Council President.

