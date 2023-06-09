Midday Newswrap with investigative reporter Jayne Miller
Baltimore Police Department
It’s the Midday Newswrap. Jayne Miller, a former award-winning investigative reporter for WBAL TV joins Tom for a look behind the headlines, including the announcement yesterday that Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison has stepped down from his post. Also, reports from Donald Trump’s legal team that he has become the first former President to be indicted for a federal crime.
