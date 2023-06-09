Midday Newswrap with investigative reporter Jayne Miller

It’s the Midday Newswrap. Jayne Miller, a former award-winning investigative reporter for WBAL TV joins Tom for a look behind the headlines, including the announcement yesterday that Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison has stepped down from his post. Also, reports from Donald Trump’s legal team that he has become the first former President to be indicted for a federal crime.

Jayne Miller is an independent local journalist who retired in 2022 after 40 years as an investigative reporter for WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore. (Jayne Miller photo)

