Midday

Midday Newswrap with investigative reporter Jayne Miller

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Baltimore Police Department

It’s the Midday Newswrap.  Jayne Miller, a former award-winning investigative reporter for WBAL TV joins Tom for a look behind the headlines, including the announcement yesterday that Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison has stepped down from his post. Also, reports from Donald Trump’s legal team that he has become the first former President to be indicted for a federal crime.

Guest host Jayne Miller is an independent local journalist who retired in 2022 after 40 years as an investigative reporter for WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore. (Jayne Miller photo)
Jayne Miller is an independent local journalist who retired in 2022 after 40 years as an investigative reporter for WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
