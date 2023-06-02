© 2023 WYPR
Programs
Midday

Movies: Master Gardener, Starling Girl and the legacy of Iron Man

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published June 2, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Quintessa Swindell and Joel Edgerton star in Master Gardener, written and directed by Paul Schrader.
Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
/
Quintessa Swindell and Joel Edgerton star in Master Gardener, written and directed by Paul Schrader.

Welcome to Midday at the Moviesour monthly look at films and filmmaking.

We're pleased to have two movie mavens join us again.

Ann Hornaday is film critic for the Washington Post,

Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theater.

We discuss the latest movies out in theatres, including You Hurt My Feelings, Master Gardener, Beau Is Afraid and Reality.

We also reflect on the 15th anniversary of Iron Man. As Ann Hornaday writes in the Washington Post, the film had an artistic, authentic vision which would eventually lead superhero movies into a new era of corporate, milquetoast blockbusters.

Plus, the latest on the writers' strike in Hollywood. Could directors be the next to join the picket line?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in You Hurt My Feelings, in theatres now.
Copyright A24.
/
Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in You Hurt My Feelings, in theatres now.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

