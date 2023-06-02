Movies: Master Gardener, Starling Girl and the legacy of Iron Man

Welcome to Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking.

We're pleased to have two movie mavens join us again.

Ann Hornaday is film critic for the Washington Post,

Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theater.

We discuss the latest movies out in theatres, including You Hurt My Feelings, Master Gardener, Beau Is Afraid and Reality.

We also reflect on the 15th anniversary of Iron Man. As Ann Hornaday writes in the Washington Post, the film had an artistic, authentic vision which would eventually lead superhero movies into a new era of corporate, milquetoast blockbusters.

Plus, the latest on the writers' strike in Hollywood. Could directors be the next to join the picket line?

Copyright A24. / Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in You Hurt My Feelings, in theatres now.

