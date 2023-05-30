Lyric's "Dream Big" Spotlights Youth Goals for the Future

Joining Tom on Zoom is Denise Kumani Gantt. She is the Director of Education and a resident artist with Lyric Baltimore, and one of the prime movers behind the "Dream Big" Contest.

Eight visionaries were named as winners. Students appearing on the show are listed below:

Joshua Adler, 6th Grade, Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle School

Aminah Ebron, 11th Grade, Baltimore School for the Arts

Sha'Miyae Hinton-Knight, 7th Grade, Charm City Virtual Elementary/Middle School

Kayla Tabernero, 11th Grade, Parkville High School

Elias Rigoberto Gomez Zisselsberger, 8th Grade, Hamilton Elementary/Middle School

Three contest winners were not able to participate in the program, they are:



Teni Adedire, 11th Grade, Eastern Technical High School

Miles Anderson, 10th Grade, Baltimore City College

Naima Renee Gordon, 10th Grade, Baltimore City College

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

