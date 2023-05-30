© 2023 WYPR
Lyric's "Dream Big" Spotlights Youth Goals for the Future

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreTeria Rogers
Published May 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT
The Lyric Baltimore s
Lyric Baltimore
/
The Lyric Baltimore's Dream Big Contest 2023

Joining Tom on Zoom is Denise Kumani Gantt. She is the Director of Education and a resident artist with Lyric Baltimore, and one of the prime movers behind the "Dream Big" Contest.

Eight visionaries were named as winners. Students appearing on the show are listed below:

Joshua Adler, 6th Grade, Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle School

Aminah Ebron, 11th Grade, Baltimore School for the Arts

Sha'Miyae Hinton-Knight, 7th Grade, Charm City Virtual Elementary/Middle School

Kayla Tabernero, 11th Grade, Parkville High School

Elias Rigoberto Gomez Zisselsberger, 8th Grade, Hamilton Elementary/Middle School

Three contest winners were not able to participate in the program, they are:

  • Teni Adedire, 11th Grade, Eastern Technical High School
  • Miles Anderson, 10th Grade, Baltimore City College
  • Naima Renee Gordon, 10th Grade, Baltimore City College

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
