Mark Cudek and The Peabody Consort
On Midday today, we hear music from some members of the Peabody Consort, a group that specializes in music of the Renaissance. The consort is a smaller, select group of student musicians from the Peabody Renaissance Ensemble, which Mark Cudek founded 25 years ago.
The band includes Cudek, who plays guitar, cittern, percussion, Mira Fu-En Huang, a soprano, Sarah Shodja with recorders and Cameron Welke on the lute.
They will be performing at an international confab of like-minded artists this summer in Indianapolis. They are also set to play Sunday afternoon at the Church of the Redeemer here in Baltimore.
