Mark Cudek and The Peabody Consort

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published May 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
A member of the Peabody faculty since 1982, Mark Cudek founded the Peabody Consort in 1996.

On Midday today, we hear music from some members of the Peabody Consort, a group that specializes in music of the Renaissance. The consort is a smaller, select group of student musicians from the Peabody Renaissance Ensemble, which Mark Cudek founded 25 years ago. 

The band includes Cudek, who plays guitar, cittern, percussion, Mira Fu-En Huang, a soprano, Sarah Shodja with recorders and Cameron Welke on the lute.

They will be performing at an international confab of like-minded artists this summer in Indianapolis. They are also set to play Sunday afternoon at the Church of the Redeemer here in Baltimore.

Cameron Welke, Mira Fi-En Huang and Sarah Shodja.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

