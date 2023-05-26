Families Plant Trees to Honor Loved Ones Lost to Homicide

The Baltimore Peace Movement teamed-up with the Baltimore Tree Trust on Wednesday to plant trees to remember people who have been murdered and provide a place of solace and comfort for their families.

Families gathered in Druid Hill Park while six trees were planted in honor of loved ones who have been lost to gun violence. Next to each tree, a brick with remembrances from each family was implanted in the ground.

Tom spoke with Dominique Anderson, she planted a tree and laid a memorial brick for her daughter, Tykia Snipe, who was killed in 2019 at the age of 21.

“Tykia was wonderful. She loved singing and dancing the most. A bright young lady and very smart in school. Always wanted to meet, everyone she met loved her," Anderson explained about her daughter's personality. "She really had a passion for singing, she wanted a career in babysitting and she wanted a career as a veterinarian. She had a lot of goals in life. It’s just so sad that it got cut short. She just was a joy."

She also explained why visiting the memorial tree grove will be different than visiting Tykia’s gravesite.

"It’s not so heavy and so heart-breaking. You still mourn the loss of your child but at the same time you get to see growth," Anderson shared. "Growth in the tree growing, growth in me growing from not having her here. I think this is just a blessing in disguise.”

Anderson also reflected on the bond she felt with the other families planting trees in the park along with her.

"It just means so much when you know that the people that you are around are experiencing the same thing that you are going through," said Anderson.

The other victims of gun violence who were honored include Dante Barksdale, Darron "Man", Darius D.D. Anderson, Davon E. Sampson and Jeremiah Harper.