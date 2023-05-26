© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Families Plant Trees to Honor Loved Ones Lost to Homicide

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published May 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
Brick to honor Tykia Snipe
Tom Hall
/
Brick to honor Tykia Snipe

The Baltimore Peace Movement teamed-up with the Baltimore Tree Trust on Wednesday to plant trees to remember people who have been murdered and provide a place of solace and comfort for their families.

Families gathered in Druid Hill Park while six trees were planted in honor of loved ones who have been lost to gun violence. Next to each tree, a brick with remembrances from each family was implanted in the ground.

Tom spoke with Dominique Anderson, she planted a tree and laid a memorial brick for her daughter, Tykia Snipe, who was killed in 2019 at the age of 21.

“Tykia was wonderful.  She loved singing and dancing the most.  A bright young lady and very smart in school.  Always wanted to meet, everyone she met loved her," Anderson explained about her daughter's personality. "She really had a passion for singing, she wanted a career in babysitting and she wanted a career as a veterinarian.  She had a lot of goals in life.  It’s just so sad that it got cut short.  She just was a joy."

She also explained why visiting the memorial tree grove will be different than visiting Tykia’s gravesite.

"It’s not so heavy and so heart-breaking.  You still mourn the loss of your child but at the same time you get to see growth," Anderson shared. "Growth in the tree growing, growth in me growing from not having her here.  I think this is just a blessing in disguise.”

Anderson also reflected on the bond she felt with the other families planting trees in the park along with her.

"It just means so much when you know that the people that you are around are experiencing the same thing that you are going through," said Anderson.

The other victims of gun violence who were honored include Dante Barksdale, Darron "Man", Darius D.D. Anderson, Davon E. Sampson and Jeremiah Harper.

Brick to honor Tykia Snipe
1 of 6  — Brick Tykia Snipe.jpg
Brick to honor Tykia Snipe
Tom Hall
Brick to honor Dante Barksdale
2 of 6  — Brick Dante Barksdale.jpg
Brick to honor Dante Barksdale
Tom Hall
Brick to honor Darius D.D. Anderson
3 of 6  — Brick Darius Anderson.jpg
Brick to honor Darius D.D. Anderson
Tom Hall
Brick to honor Darron "Man"
4 of 6  — Brick Darron Man.jpg
Brick to honor Darron "Man"
Tom Hall
Brick to honor Davon E. Sampson
5 of 6  — Brick Davon Sampson.jpg
Brick to honor Davon E. Sampson
Tom Hall
6 of 6  — Brick Jeremiah Harper.jpg
Brick to honor Jeremiah Harper / Tom Hall

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsNames of Baltimore's fallen
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre