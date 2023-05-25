Johnny Olszewski's $5 billion dollar budget for Baltimore County

Earlier today, the Baltimore County Council passed the $4.9 billion dollar budget proposed by County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

The package includes raises for county employees, teachers and police, school construction, two new senior centers, and improvements to parks.

County Executive Olszewski joins Tom to talk about the budget, and his priorities for the next couple of years.

