© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Johnny Olszewski's $5 billion dollar budget for Baltimore County

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
John Lee, WYPR
/
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski's budget includes raises for teachers and county staff.

Earlier today, the Baltimore County Council passed the $4.9 billion dollar budget proposed by County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

The package includes raises for county employees, teachers and police, school construction, two new senior centers, and improvements to parks.

County Executive Olszewski joins Tom to talk about the budget, and his priorities for the next couple of years.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsJohn Olszewski Jr.Baltimore County Council
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes