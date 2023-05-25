Celia Bell's story of love, power and magic in 17th century France

A new novel by Celia Bell explores the court of Louis XIV in 17th century France, where two noblewomen fall in love amongst dark magic and intrigue. From the most elite salons to the grittiest quartiers, the Bell weaves a tale that is complex and compelling.

Bell joins Tom in studio to talk about The Disenchantment.

