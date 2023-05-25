© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Celia Bell's story of love, power and magic in 17th century France

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
Celia Bell has written short fiction for VQR, The White Review, The Sewanee Review, The Southern Review and Bomb Magazine. She lives in Austin, Texas.
Book cover courtesy of publisher. Photograph courtesy of author.
/
Celia Bell has written short fiction for VQR, The White Review, The Sewanee Review, The Southern Review and Bomb Magazine. She lives in Austin, Texas.

A new novel by Celia Bell explores the court of Louis XIV in 17th century France, where two noblewomen fall in love amongst dark magic and intrigue. From the most elite salons to the grittiest quartiers, the Bell weaves a tale that is complex and compelling.

Bell joins Tom in studio to talk about The Disenchantment.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBooksauthor interviews
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes