New leadership navigates a crucial transition at Association of Black Charities

Associated Black Charities was founded in 1985 to advocate on behalf of African Americans in the Baltimore metropolitan region. The organization has recently gone through a re-examination and re-tooling of its mission.

To navigate the transition, ABC's board hired Chrissy Thornton, a resident of Baltimore for three decades and a Morgan State University alumna.

Thornton made a career in non-profit management, including positions with the National Alliance for Mental Illness and the Myositis Association. She took the reins of ABC on January 1, 2023.

What’s next for the ABC as it re-examines how best to advocate on behalf of the Black community?

