Midday Newsmaker: Attorney General Anthony Brown

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published May 23, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Attorney General Anthony Brown, a former congressman and Lt. Gov, was elected in 2022 to his current office.
Photo by Steve Barrett
/
Attorney General Anthony Brown was elected in 2022 to hold the position.

Tom's Midday Newsmaker is Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. In the 2023 session of the state legislature, lawmakers gave the Attorney General’s office expanded powers to prosecute police-involved killings, and to prosecute and remediate civil rights violations.

The expansion also created the Environment and Natural Resources Monitoring Unit in Attorney General Brown's office to investigate and prosecute crimes against the environment and natural resources.

He joins Tom on Zoom.

Want to join our conversation?

Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
