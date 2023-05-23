Midday Newsmaker: Attorney General Anthony Brown

Tom's Midday Newsmaker is Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. In the 2023 session of the state legislature, lawmakers gave the Attorney General’s office expanded powers to prosecute police-involved killings, and to prosecute and remediate civil rights violations.

The expansion also created the Environment and Natural Resources Monitoring Unit in Attorney General Brown's office to investigate and prosecute crimes against the environment and natural resources.

He joins Tom on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here following the program.