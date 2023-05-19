© 2023 WYPR
Midday

An Ode to Theater and Film on John Pizzarelli's "Stage & Screen"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
John Pizzarelli 3.jpg

The great jazz guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli released his first album 40 years ago. It was called I’m Hip (Please Don’t Tell My Father).  His father, by the way, was the great jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, who passed away in 2020. Since the release of that album, John has toured the world and established himself as one of the great interpreters of the Great American Songbook.

He’s appearing at Keystone Korner here in Baltimore this weekend, and his sets will feature music from his latest release: Stage and Screen, which celebrates great music from Broadway and Hollywood.

John Pizzarelli Picture 2.jpg

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR Artsmusic
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
