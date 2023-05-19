An Ode to Theater and Film on John Pizzarelli's "Stage & Screen"

The great jazz guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli released his first album 40 years ago. It was called I’m Hip (Please Don’t Tell My Father). His father, by the way, was the great jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, who passed away in 2020. Since the release of that album, John has toured the world and established himself as one of the great interpreters of the Great American Songbook.

He’s appearing at Keystone Korner here in Baltimore this weekend, and his sets will feature music from his latest release: Stage and Screen, which celebrates great music from Broadway and Hollywood.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.