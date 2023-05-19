© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

A New Film Festival Debuts in Baltimore This Summer

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT
WYPR is proud to announce the New/Next Film Festival, a weekend-long celebration of film culture, is taking place August 18-20 in Baltimore.

Sam Sessa is the Director of Events & Community Engagement for WTMD and WYPR. Eric Allen Hatch is the curator of films for the New Next Film Festival. They joined Tom in Studio A to share news about this exciting cinematic event.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

