Midday

Author Lisa Haushofer on empire, business and what's for dinner

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Lisa Haushofer_Wonder Foods cover-COMBO.png
Author photo by Bircan Tulga. Book cover courtesy publisher.
/
Dr. Lisa Haushofer is a physician, medical historian and Senior Research Associate in the History of Medicine Department at the University of Zurich. Her new book is called Wonder Foods: The Science and Commerce of Nutrition. (Author photo by Bircan Tulga. Book cover courtesy publisher.)

The story of modern food is a fascinating tale captured in a new book by physician and historian of science, medicine, and food, Dr. Lisa Haushofer. Her research reveals the connection between nutrition with money, business, conquest, and colonization.

The new book is Wonder Foods: The Science and Commerce of Nutrition. Haushofer makes a compelling case that the way we relate to food has been shaped by a variety of economic and geopolitical factors.

Dr. Lisa Haushofer joins Tom to discuss the book.

She is planning to speak today at 4pm at the Bird in Hand Bookshop in Charles Village, as part of the Future of Healthcare series that the Ivy Bookshop is producing with the Johns Hopkins History of Medicine Department.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Books
