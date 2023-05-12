© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

"Shared Voices" program working to diversify classical vocal arts

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Shared Voices_GravesFoundation.png
Denyce Graves (center, back row) with students taking part in "Shared Voices," the flagship program of the Denyce Graves Foundation. "Shared Voices" is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and top conservatories and schools of music in the United States. The initiative is designed to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion across the musical spectrum. (photo courtesy Denyse Graves Foundation)

Today, it’s Midday on the ArtsWe begin with a conversation about a program designed to help further the educations and careers of young people of color in classical music. It’s called Shared Voices, and it connects students studying at HBCUs with the top schools of music and conservatories across the country.

It is the brainchild of Denyce Graves, one of the most acclaimed opera singers of her generation. As a performer, teacher and the founder and artistic director of the Denyce Graves Foundation, she has been a fierce advocate for artists of color, and a leader in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in classical music.

Denyce Graves is the Rosa Ponselle Distinguished Faculty Artist in Voice at Johns Hopkins University's Peabody Institute here in Baltimore. She also teaches at the Julliard School in NY, and at the University of Toronto. She joins us on Zoom…

And with Tom in the studio is JoyAnne Amani Richardson. She’s an acclaimed pianist, composer and conductor, who serves as the Music Director of the Denyce Graves Foundation.

Denyce Graves_JoyAnn Amani Richards - COMBO.png
(Photos courtesy guests)
/
JoyAnn Amani Richards, acclaimed composer, pianist and conductor (left) and Denyce Graves, (right) the Rosa Ponselle Distinguished Faculty Artist in Voice at the Peabody Institute.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday MiddayWYPR ArtsBaltimore ArtsWYPR ProgramsHBCU
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
