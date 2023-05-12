© 2023 WYPR
Carolyn Surrick, Ronn McFarlane's new CD, "And So Flows the River"

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
Carolyn Surrick and Ronn McFarlane_WIDE CROP.png
The acclaimed string duo of viola da gambist Carolyn Surrick and lutenist Ronn McFarlane will give a concert at the Church of the Nativity and Holy Comforter in Baltimore on May 20. (courtesy photo)

Viola da gambist Carolyn Surrick and Grammy-nominated lutenist Ronn McFarlane have joined together again for their latest album "And So Flows The River."

The artists will perform selections from their new project at a benefit concert at the Church of the Nativity and Holy Comforter in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20, from 3:00 – 4:00pm. For more details, click here.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
