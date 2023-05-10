Reimagining Harborplace, and other city development projects

Harborplace in Baltimore has been in a steady decline for years, as store after store and restaurant after restaurant closed. Only a couple of places remain open and the entire Light Street Pavilion is closed.

Now, the reimagining of Harborplace has begun. Late last year, a local developer named David Bramble purchased the property, and pledged to revive this centerpiece of downtown that was once a proud symbol of Baltimore’s Renaissance. Bramble is the Managing Partner at MCB Real Estate.

Christopher Mfume, a son of Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and the managing partner of CLD Partners. His development portfolio includes a number of residential properties across Baltimore.

Bramble and Mfume join Tom in Studio A.

Baltimore developers Christopher Mfume (left) and David Bramble (right).

