Midday

Reimagining Harborplace, and other city development projects

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
BaltimoreHarborplace_Wikimedia_byAgnosticPreachersKid.jpg
A view of the Baltimore Inner Harbor waterfront, showing the now-closed Light Street Pavilion of the Harborplace complex on the left, and Harborplace Plaza in the center. (photo credit: AgnosticPreachersKid via Wikimedia Commons)

Harborplace in Baltimore has been in a steady decline for years, as store after store and restaurant after restaurant closed. Only a couple of places remain open and the entire Light Street Pavilion is closed.

Now, the reimagining of Harborplace has begun. Late last year, a local developer named David Bramble purchased the property, and pledged to revive this centerpiece of downtown that was once a proud symbol of Baltimore’s Renaissance. Bramble is the Managing Partner at MCB Real Estate.

Christopher Mfume, a son of Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and the managing partner of CLD Partners. His development portfolio includes a number of residential properties across Baltimore.

Bramble and Mfume join Tom in Studio A.

David Bramble_Christopher Mfume - COMBO.png
Baltimore developers Christopher Mfume (left) and David Bramble (right).

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
