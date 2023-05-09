New exhibit at Walters Art Museum spans Islamic, Asian Art

A new installation at the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore showcases art from across Asia and the region's Islamic cultures.

The new exhibition is called Across Asia: Arts of Asia and the Islamic World.

The museum's recent renovations have been a few years in the making. The newly imagined space allows the museum to display more than 90 works in its collection for the first time.

Dr. Julia Marciari Alexander is the Andrea B. and John H. Laporte Director of the Walters Art Museum

Theresa Sotto is the Ruth R. Marder Director of Learning and Community Engagement.

Today's guests join Tom in Studio A.

Dr. Julia Marciari Alexander (left) and Theresa Sotto (right) of the Walters Art Museum.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.