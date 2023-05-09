© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

After the General Assembly: What's the economic impact for Baltimore?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
house_of_delegates.jpg
Rachel Baye/WYPR
/
The Maryland House is the lower body of the General Assembly, and is comprised of 141 delegates. (Rachel Baye/WYPR)
Benjamin Orr_MdCtrfor Economics.jpg

This week, Gov. Wes Moore signed into law bills focused on economic development. We discuss some of the other bills passed during the 2023 session of the Maryland General Assembly that could have an economic impact on Baltimore.

Tom talks to Benjamin Orr, the founder, President and CEO of the Maryland Center on Economic Policy, a nonpartisan policy think tank.

Orr joins Tom in Studio A.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday On the RecordWYPRMaryland General Assembly 2023Maryland Gov. Wes MooreInner Harbor
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes