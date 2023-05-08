© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Long live the King? NPR's Frank Langfitt on the monarchy's future

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
APTOPIX Britain Coronation
Andreea Alexandru
/
AP
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla ride in the Gold State Coach as they return from the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023, while crowds of spectators capture the scene on their mobile phones. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

On Saturday, people across the world turned their attention to the pomp and pageantry of the coronation for King Charles III in London's Westminster Abbey.

We open the show with sound from the site of the coronation, as the Ascension Gospel Choir performed ‘Alleluia’ (O Sing Praises) for the Gospel reading of King Charles III’s coronation.

langfitt-author-shot-b-w_nprweb.jpeg
Frank Langfitt is NPR's Global Democracy Correspondent, soon to be based in Washington, DC. (Langfitt photo)

The coronation ceremony drew on traditions more than a thousand years old. But the ceremony featured new changes, such as the inclusion of a gospel choir and roles for women and clergy of different world religions.

NPR international correspondent Frank Langfitt joins Tom to discuss how the coronation was received, in Britain and across the world. For nearly two decades, Langfitt has been an international correspondent for NPR, reporting from more than 50 countries. For the past nearly 6 years, he’s been based in London. Later this month, he is set to return to the United States to take on a new role as NPR’s Global Democracy Correspondent.

Frank Langfitt joins Tom on our digital line from London.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

