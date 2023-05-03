Dr. Jeffrey Kahn: Ethics and the future of human reproduction

Today on Midday on Ethics, a discussion about advancements in technology that change the way humans reproduce.

Tom's guest is Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, the director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. He is also Professor in the Dept. of Health Policy and Management of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

In a 2016 book, a researcher named Henry Greely predicted that in a few decades, most people will make babies by methods other than sex. And a recent article in The New Yorker from writer Emily Witt looks into the blooming entrepreneurial industry around reproductive technologies.

And now, IVF may eventually give way to a procedure known as IVG, or in vitro gametogenesis. That’s just one of several new methods by which babies can be made, and the reproductive clock for women can be extended.

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn joins Tom in Studio A.

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn is the Andreas C. Dracopoulos Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, a position he has held since July 2016.



