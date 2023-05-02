© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

City Hall shakeup continues as Mayor Scott boots senior staff

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
city_hall_xmas.jpg
Credit Like_the_Grand_Canyon via Flickr
/

Today, a look inside rapid turnovers in the administration of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Emily Sullivan_The Baltimore Banner_narrowcrop.png
Emily Sullivan covers all things City Hall for the Baltimore Banner. (Banner photo)

Tom speaks with reporter Emily Sullivan, who covers local politics for the Baltimore Banner, a WYPR news partner.

Yesterday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott fired his Chief of Staff and his director of Communications, neither of whom had been in their respective jobs for long. The changes are latest in a series of staffing shake-ups in the Scott Administration.

You can join the conversation by emailing us at [email protected] or calling 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following today's program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore City HallBaltimore Mayor Brandon Scott
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre