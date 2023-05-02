City Hall shakeup continues as Mayor Scott boots senior staff

Today, a look inside rapid turnovers in the administration of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Emily Sullivan covers all things City Hall for the Baltimore Banner. (Banner photo)

Tom speaks with reporter Emily Sullivan, who covers local politics for the Baltimore Banner, a WYPR news partner.

Yesterday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott fired his Chief of Staff and his director of Communications, neither of whom had been in their respective jobs for long. The changes are latest in a series of staffing shake-ups in the Scott Administration.

