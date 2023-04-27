© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Nevermore" at Baltimore's Stillpointe Theatre

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Emily SullivanTeria RogersRob Sivak
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Bobby Libby as Edgar Allan Poe_Nevermore_StillPointe_credit Meg Taylor-CROP.png
Bobby Libby as Edgar Allan Poe in "Nevermore" at Baltimore's StillPointe Theatre. (photo credit: Meg Taylor)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC regional stage.

Today, Judy joins guest host Emily Sullivan with her review of Nevermore, a musical inspired by the works of the master of the macabre, 19th century writer-poet Edgar Allen Poe. The production, which is getting its regional premiere at Baltimore's Stillpointe Theatre, features music by Matt Conner, book by Grace Barnes, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunik, with source material from Mr. Poe.

Kay-Megan Washington as Muddy_Nevermore_Stillpointe_credit Meg Taylor-CROP.png
Kay-Megan Washington as Poe's aunt Muddy, in "Nevermore" at Stillpointe Theatre. (photo credit: Meg Taylor)

The story of love, personal demons and self-discovery is propelled by its musical numbers and explores the mind of Edgar Allan Poe through his disturbing yet compelling themes of madness and melancholy.

The musical is directed by Ryan Haase, with choreography by Amanda J. Rife, and musical directionby Ben Shaver.

Nevermore continues at The Stillpoint Theatre through May 6. Click the theater link for more information.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan covers all things Baltimore City Hall for the Baltimore Banner. She joined the Banner after three years at WYPR. Her radio stories on Baltimore politics and culture have been honored with multiple awards, including three regional Edward R. Murrow awards.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
