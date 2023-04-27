Rousuck's Review: "Nevermore" at Baltimore's Stillpointe Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC regional stage.

Today, Judy joins guest host Emily Sullivan with her review of Nevermore, a musical inspired by the works of the master of the macabre, 19th century writer-poet Edgar Allen Poe. The production, which is getting its regional premiere at Baltimore's Stillpointe Theatre, features music by Matt Conner, book by Grace Barnes, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunik, with source material from Mr. Poe.

Kay-Megan Washington as Poe's aunt Muddy, in "Nevermore" at Stillpointe Theatre. (photo credit: Meg Taylor)

The story of love, personal demons and self-discovery is propelled by its musical numbers and explores the mind of Edgar Allan Poe through his disturbing yet compelling themes of madness and melancholy.

The musical is directed by Ryan Haase, with choreography by Amanda J. Rife, and musical directionby Ben Shaver.

Nevermore continues at The Stillpoint Theatre through May 6. Click the theater link for more information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.