© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Baltimore's public budget forum: Takeaways from Taxpayers' Night

By Emily Sullivan,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore_City_Hall.jpg
-
/
WYPR
Baltimore's City Hall. A special public meeting of the Board of Estimates here on Wednesday night was the first of two annual fora -- so called "Taxpayers' Nights" -- designed to give city residents and advocacy groups a chance to weigh in on the mayor’s spending plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year beginning July 1. (WYPR photo)

Today on Midday, guest host Emily Sullivan, a city government reporter for The Baltimore Banner, takes a deep dive into the Baltimore City budget – which is taking shape a little differently this year.

For more than a century, the Baltimore City Council has had very limited power over the budget. The mayor would write it…and pass along a draft version to the council to officially vote through.

The council members could make cuts to the budget, but could not reallocate the money. For example, when then-City Council President Brandon Scott led the council in cutting 22-million dollars from the Baltimore Police budget in summer 2020, he and his peers didn’t have a say in where the money actually went.

This budget season, that changes.

Thanks to a charter amendment that voters overwhelmingly passed in November 2020, the council now has the power to move money around in Mayor Brandon Scott’s $4.4 billion draft budget.

Emily's first guest today is Adam Willis – a reporter at The Baltimore Banner who covers the intersection of money and politics at City Hall. Last night, he attended Taxpayer’s Night…the annuual forum where Baltimoreans are invited to City Hall to express their feelings about the budget proposal directly to the city’s spending board.

Adam Willis joins Emily in Studio A.

Later in the program, we get another perspective on last night's public forum, on the city's 2023-24 budget priorities and how they could shape the coming political season, from Sophia Silbergeld, a veteran political and business analyst and a managing partner at Adeo Advocacy, the communications and political consulting firm.

Sophia Silbergeld joins Emily in Studio A.

Adam Willis _Sophia Silbergeld-COMBO.png
(L-R) Adam Willis is a city government reporter with the Baltimore Banner; Sophia Silbergeld is a political and business strategist and a managing partner at the consulting firm, Adeo Advocacy. (courtesy photos)

You're welcome to join the conversation!
Call 410.662.8780. Or email us: [email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore City Board of EstimatesBaltimore City budgetBaltimore City CouncilBaltimore City ComptrollerThe Baltimore Banner
Stay Connected
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan covers all things Baltimore City Hall for the Baltimore Banner. She joined the Banner after three years at WYPR. Her radio stories on Baltimore politics and culture have been honored with multiple awards, including three regional Edward R. Murrow awards.<br/>
See stories by Emily Sullivan
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre