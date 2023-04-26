Downtown development: Swamped by COVID & crime, will it recover?
Now, we take a look at the current state of redevelopment in downtown Baltimore.
There’s a new Lexington Market and concerts at the CFG Bank Arena. But foot traffic is dwindling, some restaurants are closing and big businesses are moving out.
When and how can downtown bounce back? Jayne talks with Sophie Kasakove and Hallie Miller, both reporters at WYPR's news partner, The Baltimore Banner, which recently published their extensive report on the troubled state of downtown Baltimore.
Sophie Kasakove and Hallie Miller join us in Studio A.
