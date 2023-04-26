© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Downtown development: Swamped by COVID & crime, will it recover?

By Jayne Miller,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
Water inundates Baltimore’s Inner Harbor during high-tide flooding in late October 2021. The once-popular Harbor Place complex of restaurants and shops is in decline and long overdue for a redesign. A much-delayed redevelopment plan could soon get underway. (photo: Jamyla Krempel for WYPR)

Now, we take a look at the current state of redevelopment in downtown Baltimore.

There’s a new Lexington Market and concerts at the CFG Bank Arena. But foot traffic is dwindling, some restaurants are closing and big businesses are moving out.

When and how can downtown bounce back? Jayne talks with Sophie Kasakove and Hallie Miller, both reporters at WYPR's news partner, The Baltimore Banner, which recently published their extensive report on the troubled state of downtown Baltimore.

Sophie Kasakove and Hallie Miller join us in Studio A.

Sophie Kasakove_Hallie Miller-BaltBanner-Housing-COMBO.png
Sophie Kasakove (left) is a housing reporter at The Baltimore Banner. She and her colleague at the Banner, reporter Hallie Miller (right) recently reported on the troubled pace of redevelopment in downtown Baltimore. (Banner photos)

Jayne Miller
Guest host Jayne Miller is an independent local journalist who retired in 2022 after 40 years as an investigative reporter for WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore. She has frequently joined Midday host Tom Hall as a guest to share her valuable insights on city and state political developments.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
