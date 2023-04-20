© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: ESP's "The Awakening" at New Spire Arts

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallTeria RogersRob Sivak
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Gillian Shelly (foreground) stars in The Endangered Species Theater Project's new production of “The Awakening” at New Spire Arts in Frederick. (photo credit: Madeline Reinhold)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC regional stage.

Today, she spotlights The Awakening, in a new production by the Endangered Species Theatre Project, now on stage at New Spire Arts in Frederick, Maryland.
The Awakening was adapted from the Kate Chopin novel by Rebecca Chase, with music by Myra Platt.

Chopin's novel, first published in 1899 as "A Solitary Soul," depicts a young mother's struggle to achieve sexual and personal emancipation in the oppressive environment of the postbellum American South.

This American literary classic was widely censored and condemned as immoral when it was first released. It was rediscovered in the 1950s and has since gained a following as an early feminist work.

This latest stage adaptation is set to a score of blues, ragtime, soul, and opera and imbued with the lush decadence of the French Quarter.

Gillian Shelly (left) and Sasha Carrera (right) in Endangered Species Theatre Project's production of "The Awakening." (photo credit: Madeline Reinhold)

Endangered Species Theatre Project’s production of The Awakening is directed by Christine Mosere. It continues at New Spire Arts in Frederick through tomorrow (Friday, April 21).

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
