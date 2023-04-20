Rousuck's Review: ESP's "The Awakening" at New Spire Arts

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC regional stage.

Today, she spotlights The Awakening, in a new production by the Endangered Species Theatre Project, now on stage at New Spire Arts in Frederick, Maryland.

The Awakening was adapted from the Kate Chopin novel by Rebecca Chase, with music by Myra Platt.

Chopin's novel, first published in 1899 as "A Solitary Soul," depicts a young mother's struggle to achieve sexual and personal emancipation in the oppressive environment of the postbellum American South.

This American literary classic was widely censored and condemned as immoral when it was first released. It was rediscovered in the 1950s and has since gained a following as an early feminist work.

This latest stage adaptation is set to a score of blues, ragtime, soul, and opera and imbued with the lush decadence of the French Quarter.

Gillian Shelly (left) and Sasha Carrera (right) in Endangered Species Theatre Project's production of "The Awakening." (photo credit: Madeline Reinhold)

Endangered Species Theatre Project’s production of The Awakening is directed by Christine Mosere. It continues at New Spire Arts in Frederick through tomorrow (Friday, April 21).

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.