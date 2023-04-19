© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Justice Thomas, Sen. Feinstein, debt limit

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sen Van Hollen - official_photo-widecrop.png
Chris Van Hollen has been the junior US senator from MD since January 3, 2017. From 2003 to 2017, he represented Maryland's 8th congressional district.

The recent revelations by investigative journalists from Pro Publica about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ relationship with the Republican megadonor Harlan Crow have rekindled the debate about the lack of a code of ethics for members of the nation’s highest court.

We begin today with our Newsmaker guest, Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Last November, he was overwhelmingly elected to a second term in the US Senate, after serving 7 terms in the House. He serves on the powerful Appropriations Committee, and he chairs the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government. That’s the subcommittee that determines funding for, among others, the US Supreme Court…

Sen. Van Hollen discusses the Senate's response to the scandal in the High Court, the imbroglio over Sen. Diane Feinstein's role on the Judiciary Committee, and the looming deadline for a vote on raising the US debt limit.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen joins us on Zoom from his office on Capitol Hill.

Comments, questions? Email us at: [email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
