Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Justice Thomas, Sen. Feinstein, debt limit

The recent revelations by investigative journalists from Pro Publica about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ relationship with the Republican megadonor Harlan Crow have rekindled the debate about the lack of a code of ethics for members of the nation’s highest court.

We begin today with our Newsmaker guest, Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Last November, he was overwhelmingly elected to a second term in the US Senate, after serving 7 terms in the House. He serves on the powerful Appropriations Committee, and he chairs the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government. That’s the subcommittee that determines funding for, among others, the US Supreme Court…

Sen. Van Hollen discusses the Senate's response to the scandal in the High Court, the imbroglio over Sen. Diane Feinstein's role on the Judiciary Committee, and the looming deadline for a vote on raising the US debt limit.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen joins us on Zoom from his office on Capitol Hill.

