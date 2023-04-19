© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

LinkedIn's Andrew McCaskill on achieving the work-life balance

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
Andrew McCaskill is a culture analyst, inclusion champion and marketing executive, and a career expert and global communications specialist at LinkedIn. Before joining LinkedIn, he led diversity & inclusion strategy for the global sales, marketing & public affairs function at Facebook and U.S. consumer marketing and global communications at Nielsen. (courtesy photo)

Recent surveys have shown that people looking for employment in this country are putting greater emphasis than previous generations on what's being called the "the work-life balance" — and favoring jobs that more closely reflect their values and lifestyles.

This morning, LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned business and employment-focused social media platform, released new data on what job seekers want from companies they are considering working for.

Joining Tom now to discuss the new findings is Andrew McCaskill. He is a career expert and global communications specialist at LinkedIn.

Andrew McCaskill joins us on Zoom from Atlanta, Georgia.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
