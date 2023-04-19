LinkedIn's Andrew McCaskill on achieving the work-life balance

Recent surveys have shown that people looking for employment in this country are putting greater emphasis than previous generations on what's being called the "the work-life balance" — and favoring jobs that more closely reflect their values and lifestyles.

This morning, LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned business and employment-focused social media platform, released new data on what job seekers want from companies they are considering working for.

Joining Tom now to discuss the new findings is Andrew McCaskill. He is a career expert and global communications specialist at LinkedIn.

Andrew McCaskill joins us on Zoom from Atlanta, Georgia.

You can join the conversation!

Call 410.662.8780 or Email: [email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.