Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Jungle" at the Shakespeare Theatre Company

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallTeria RogersRob Sivak
Published April 7, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Twana Omer, in Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson's immersive play, "The Jungle," a co-production of Shakespeare Theatre Company and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. (Photo credit: Teddy Wolff)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC regional stage.

Today, she spotlightsThe Jungle, writers Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson's immersive theater piece about the refugee experience, now engaging audiences at Shakespeare Theatre Company's Harman Hall in Washington, DC.

The uniquely-staged play — conventional seating has been replaced with a dirt floor and wooden benches — is co-produced by the STC and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and is co-directed by Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry (An Inspector Calls, The Crown) and Justin Martin.

Ben Turner and the cast of “The Jungle." (Photo credit: Teddy Wolff)

The Jungle continues at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC through April 16.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
