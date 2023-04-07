Rousuck's Review: "The Jungle" at DC's Shakespeare Theatre Co.

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC regional stage.

Today, she spotlightsThe Jungle, writers Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson's immersive theater piece about the refugee experience, now engaging audiences at Shakespeare Theatre Company's Harman Hall in Washington, DC.

The uniquely-staged play — conventional seating has been replaced with a dirt floor and benches —is co-produced by the STC and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and is co-directed by Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry (An Inspector Calls, The Crown) and Justin Martin.

Ben Turner and the cast of “The Jungle." (Photo credit: Teddy Wolff)

The Jungle continues at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC through April 16.

