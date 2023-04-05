© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Trump's criminal indictment: Views on a historic legal reckoning

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published April 5, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
Trump Indictment
Seth Wenig/AP
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan, NY courtroom on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump was ordered to appear to face charges related to his alleged falsification of business records in a hush-money scheme ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first US president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Donald Trump has broken yet another norm, becoming the first US president in American history to be indicted on criminal charges.

He surrendered to authorities yesterday afternoon in lower Manhattan, and when he appeared before Judge Juan Manuel Marchan, he pleaded “not guilty” to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, in connection with a hush-money scheme ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Trump returned to his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago later on Tuesday. He gave a defiant speech, riddled with false claims, last night.

Politically, Trump’s indictment has been a boon for him. His poll numbers have spiked, and he says he has raised more than $7 million dollars since news of his indictment broke last month.

Today, two perspectives on these unprecedented legal and political developments.

We begin with Luke Broadwater, a congressional correspondent with the New York Times Washington Bureau.

Luke Broadwater joins us on Zoom…

Then, Tom's guest is the highly respected legal scholar and great friend of our show, Kim Wehle. She’s on the faculty of the University of Baltimore School of Law. She’s teaching this year at the American University Washington College of Law. She’s a former Assistant US Attorney, and the host of the YouTube show, Simple Politics with Kim Wehle. And she's the author of three books, the latest of which isHow to Think Like a Lawyer--And Why: A Common-Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas.

Kim Wehle join us on Zoom.

Luke Broadwater_Kim Wehle -COMBO.png
Luke Broadwater (left) is a congressional correspondent in the NYTimes Washington Bureau; Kim Wehle (right) is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and host of the Youtube podcast, "Simple Politics with Kim Wehle." (courtesy photos)

Comments, Questions? You can join the conversations today:

Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @[email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayPresident Donald TrumpCriminal JusticeLuke BroadwaterUniversity of Baltimore School of LawFederal Politicspolitical parties
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak