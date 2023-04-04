© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

A Sports update with the Banner's Alejandro Danois, Jerry Coleman

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published April 4, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
Orioles-CamdenYards-CreditMattPurdy.jpg
Matt Purdy/WYPR
/
They're back! The Baltimore Orioles season opener happens this week, and the beautiful Camden Yards stadium will once again be filled with fans. They'll find most games will be shorter, thanks to new Major League Baseball rules aimed to speed up the action.

Now, with the excitement of March Madness behind us, with opening day for the Orioles at Camden Yards just two days away, and with Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens very much up in the air, it’s a good time to talk sports.

Alejandro Danois covers sports for WYPR's news partner, The Baltimore Banner

Jerry Coleman is the co-host of the Adam Jones Podcast, produced by the Baltimore Banner

Alejandro Danois_Jerry Coleman_COMBO.png
(L-R): Alejandro Danois is the Baltimore Banner's enterprise sports writer; Jery Coleman is co-host of the Banner-produced Adam Jones Podcast. (Banner photo/podcast screen shot)

Join us! Call 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

We encourage you to check out the Baltimore Banner's new sports newsletter. It's called The Point. Every Monday and Friday morning, they’ll deliver the latest news and analysis from Ravens reporterJonas Shaffer, Orioles beat writer Andy Kostka and one of our guests today, enterprise writer Alejandro Danois. You'll also find the work of Jon Meoli, one of the most-trusted sources on baseball in Baltimore. You can find them in The Banner and in “The Point" newsletter, at thebaltimorebanner.com.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaySportsThe Baltimore Banner
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak