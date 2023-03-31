© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Classical pianist Angela Hewitt, celebrating the music of J.S. Bach

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published March 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
Angela Hewitt High Res 7 - credit Richard Termine.jpg
Angela Hewitt is an internationally acclaimed concert pianist and renowned interpreter of the music of J.S. Bach. (photo credit: Richard Termine)

Now, Tom welcomes Angela Hewitt to the program. The British-Canadian artist is an extraordinary classical pianist who has been praised particularly for her interpretations of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Here’s Ms. Hewitt performing music from Bach’sWell Tempered Clavier.

Angela Hewitt High Res 1 - credit Bernd Eberle.jpg
Concert pianist Angela Hewitt. Photo by Bernd Eberle.

Angela Hewitt joined us Thursday on Zoom from Ottowa. Because our conversation is recorded, we can't take any questions or comments today.

Angela Hewitt will be appearing in a concert on the Candlelight Concert Series tomorrow night in the Smith Theatre at Howard Community College. Her program begins at 7:30. It will include music of Scarlatti, Bach and Brahms. For more information and ticketing, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
