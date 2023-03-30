© 2023 WYPR
Midday

The Adnan Sayed case: analysis with UBalt Law Prof. David Jaros

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published March 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
After serving 23 years in prison on the charge of murdering his high school girlfriend, Adnan Syed (center) emerges from a Baltimore City courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, after Baltimore Judge Melissa Phinn overturned his 1999 murder conviction. On Tuesday, an appellate court judge reinstated the conviction on a technicality, and ordered a new hearing on Sayed's case. (photo credit Paul Newson/Baltimore Banner)

Now, it’s Midday on the Law.  Joining Tom is David Jaros. He’s a professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law and the Faculty Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform.

Attorney David Jaros is an associate professor and Faculty Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at the University of Baltimore School of Law. (photo courtesy UBalt Law)

Professor Jaros discusses the case of Adnan Sayed, who was convited in 1999 of murdering his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. His case was controversial, and became the focus of journalist Sarah Koenig's award-winning investigative podcast series, "Serial."

After serving 23 years of his sentence, Sayed was released from prison last November when his conviction was overturned in light of new evidence in the case. But just four months later, his case was back in the headlines when a Baltimore appellate judge on Tuesday (March 28) reinstated Sayed's conviction because of a procedural technicality, and ordered a new hearing on the motion to vacate Sayed's conviction.

Professor David Jaros join us with his analysis of the case.

