"Your Brain on Art": Exploring the bold new world of neuroaesthetics

Today on Midday, a conversation about the arts. Not just about how they provide beauty, or an escape, or a thought-provoking experience that makes you think differently about the world. But how the arts, in a very real way, can make you healthier.

Published by Penguin Random House.

The arts are now used as treatment for any number of conditions. When you strum your guitar, or read a poem, or color inside or outside the lines, you are reducing your stress level, lowering your anxiety, and strengthening your cognition.

The research in this area comes from a relatively new scientific discipline called neuroaesthetics, which is the subject of a new book by Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross called Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us.

Susan Magsamen is the founder and director of the International Arts and Mind Lab Center for Applied Neuroaesthetics in the Pederson Brain Science Institute at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She’s also the co-director of the NeuroArts Blueprint….

Ivy Ross is vice-president of Design for the Hardware Product area at Google. She is also a jewelry designer whose work is exhibited in the permanent collections of 12 international museums…

Ivy Ross and Susan Magsamen join Tom in Studio A.

"Your Brain on Art" co-authors Ivy Ross (left), vice-president of Hardware Design at Google; and Susan Magsamen (right), director of the International Arts + Mind Lab at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. (Photo by Ben Krantz)

You are welcome to join us as well…

Call 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Tom Hall will join Ivy Ross and Susan Magsamen at the Baltimore Museum of Art tonight (Wednesday, March 22) from 6-8pm to continue their discussion with a panel that will include some of the folks featured in the book. The event is free but registration is encouraged. For more information, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.