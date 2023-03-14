City Hall update: Analysis of the Faith Leach confirmation process

We begin Midday today with an update on Baltimore City politics....

Last week, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s nomination of Faith Leach to be the next Baltimore City Administrator was rejected by a City Council Committee in a contentious meeting at City Hall. Yesterday, the committee reversed itself and moved Ms. Leach’s nomination forward.

Emily Sullivan covers all things City Hall for the Baltimore Banner. (Banner photo)

Emily Sullivan, who covers Baltimore city government for WYPR's news partner organization, The Baltimore Banner, joins Tom in Studio A with details.

