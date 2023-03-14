© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

City Hall update: Analysis of the Faith Leach confirmation process

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Faith Leach_CC hearing 03.08.23_photo by PaulNewson_BaltBanner.jpg
-
/
Faith Leach gives opening remarks at her confirmation hearing at City Hall, in Baltimore, MD., on March 8, 2023. (photo credit: Paul Newson/Baltimore Banner)

We begin Midday today with an update on Baltimore City politics....

Last week, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s nomination of Faith Leach to be the next Baltimore City Administrator was rejected by a City Council Committee in a contentious meeting at City Hall. Yesterday, the committee reversed itself and moved Ms. Leach’s nomination forward.

Emily Sullivan_The Baltimore Banner_narrowcrop.png
Emily Sullivan covers all things City Hall for the Baltimore Banner. (Banner photo)

Emily Sullivan, who covers Baltimore city government for WYPR's news partner organization, The Baltimore Banner, joins Tom in Studio A with details.  

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore City Administrator Faith LeachBaltimore City CouncilThe Baltimore Banner
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre