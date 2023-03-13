© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Curbing the city's gun violence: two community perspectives

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Heather Warnken_Ray Kelly COMBO.png
Heather Warnken is executive director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at UBalt Law; Ray Kelly is a community activist and executive director of the Community Policing Project. (photos courytesy UBalt Law/CPP)

Today on Midday, we’re talking about criminal justice and the best ways to reduce the violence that remains a huge challenge in our city, and in cities across the country.

Joining Tom now are two guests with keen insights on the city's crime problem:

Heather Warnken is the Executive Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at the University of Baltimore School of Law…

Ray Kelly is with us as well. He’s a longtime activist in Baltimore, and currently serves as the Executive Director of the Citizen’s Policing Project…

They join Tom in Studio A.

You are welcome to join us, too. What do you think about the effort to extend the sentences for illegal gun possession from three to five years? Will that achieve the goal of reducing the number of guns on our streets?

Call us…410.662.8780 Email: [email protected] Or tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
