Curbing the city's gun violence: two community perspectives

Today on Midday, we’re talking about criminal justice and the best ways to reduce the violence that remains a huge challenge in our city, and in cities across the country.

Joining Tom now are two guests with keen insights on the city's crime problem:

Heather Warnken is the Executive Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at the University of Baltimore School of Law…

Ray Kelly is with us as well. He’s a longtime activist in Baltimore, and currently serves as the Executive Director of the Citizen’s Policing Project…

You are welcome to join us, too. What do you think about the effort to extend the sentences for illegal gun possession from three to five years? Will that achieve the goal of reducing the number of guns on our streets?

